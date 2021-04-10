Private Trust Co. NA Sells 211 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

