ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $8.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 538,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,462. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

