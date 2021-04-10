ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.45

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.45 and traded as high as $104.07. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 9,997 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

