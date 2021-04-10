Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Major Shareholder Sells $28,340,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

