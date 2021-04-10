Puma’s (PUMSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.