Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Apple comprises 4.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 241.0% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 109,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 330.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 275.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

