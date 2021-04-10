Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Issued By William Blair

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Invitae in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NVTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. Invitae has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $779,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

