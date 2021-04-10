Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Cut by Analyst

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -415.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

