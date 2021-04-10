Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

