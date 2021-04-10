Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.16, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

