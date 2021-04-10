Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

