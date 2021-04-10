Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.36. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

