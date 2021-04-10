Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

