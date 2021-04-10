QLC Chain Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $28.91 million and $1.47 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00295704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.95 or 0.00745579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,504.35 or 0.99709073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00758068 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

