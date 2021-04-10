QuarkChain One Day Volume Hits $9.38 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $248.97 million and $9.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

