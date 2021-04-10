Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,825 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 4.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $52,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

