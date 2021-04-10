RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.46. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2,082 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market cap of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

