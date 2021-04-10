Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

