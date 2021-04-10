Ray Daugherty Sells 1,600 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OLLI stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

