Raymond James Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$21.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADN. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber to an undeperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.75.

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.70. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0672966 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

