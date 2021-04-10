Raymond James Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.35

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.06.

TSE WEF opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$742.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

