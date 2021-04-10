Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

