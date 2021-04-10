Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,702,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.