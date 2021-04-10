Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $614.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.97. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $249.45 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

