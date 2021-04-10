Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

