Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

EEFT opened at $148.70 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

