Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 53,831 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 358,407 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

