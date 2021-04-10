Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.