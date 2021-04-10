Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.22.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.