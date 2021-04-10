Raymond James Raises The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMG. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $108.33 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

