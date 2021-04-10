Raymond James Weighs in on Cameco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CCJ opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cameco by 83.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

