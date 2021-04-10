Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.56.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

