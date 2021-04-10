Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 235,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 140,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

