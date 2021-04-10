Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of above $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

