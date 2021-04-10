Razor Network Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Razor Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.