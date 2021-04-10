RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

