RealNetworks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 812 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 867% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

