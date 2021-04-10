Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,989.25 ($25.99).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

REL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,910.50 ($24.96). 1,919,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,766.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,765.27. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The stock has a market cap of £36.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

