Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.