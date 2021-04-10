Ren Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172.85 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $172.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.00619355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031519 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

