Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 523.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of CLXT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

