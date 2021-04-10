Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,792 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

