Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SACH shares. Aegis upped their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

