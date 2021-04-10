Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ACY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. AeroCentury Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

