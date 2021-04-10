Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 1,881.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,073 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Sintx Technologies worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

SINT stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

Sintx Technologies Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

