Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $414,000 Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Protara Therapeutics worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TARA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

