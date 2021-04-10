Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

