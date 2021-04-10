Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMD. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

