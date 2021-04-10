Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.78 ($38.56) and traded as high as €38.96 ($45.84). Renault shares last traded at €37.71 ($44.36), with a volume of 1,157,529 shares trading hands.

RNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.08 ($45.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.85.

About Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

