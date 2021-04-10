Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 154,267 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $30.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

